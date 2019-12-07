Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Mona Scott-Young has had a front-row seat for the career of Missy Elliott. Scott-Young has been Elliott’s manager for 20-plus years and helped guide Missy through one of the successful careers in Hip-Hop history. With her connections to Elliott and her “shero,” famed record executive Sylvia Rhone, it is only right for Scott-Young to come to Urban One Honors to share in the celebration of musical legends.

Mona gives us her thoughts on Missy and Sylvia’s big day, celebrating black excellence and more at the Urban One Honors VIP Lounge. Tune into Urban One Honors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One.

