Bobby V Is Striving For Legendary Status [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Singer Bobby V was one of the many celebs to help us celebrate 40 years of Radio One at Urban One Honors. Bobby has worked with some of the honorees at this year’s event and felt that it was necessary to attend this year’s event to pay tribute to the people who helped him along the way.

The singer talks about his quest to one day be among the Urban One Honors recipients, talks about his most recent projects and more with Teresa Marie. Make sure you tune into #UrbanOneHonors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One!

