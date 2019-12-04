CLOSE
Reverend Al Sharpton: Looking At The Bigger Picture

Kamala Harris has withdrawn from the presidential race and there are now only two Black candidates still in the fight for the Democratic Nomination. Reverend Al points out that though there are two of us in the race, at the next debate, “there will be no people of color on the debate stage.” Ironically, the democratic party can’t with without the Black vote. He finds it “unbelievable,” that just a few years ago we elected the first Black president, then reelected him, and we aren’t even in the top candidates.

“don’t wait for somebody to turn you on, you should already be on,” especially with who’s sitting in the White House right now

Reverend Al Sharpton: Looking At The Bigger Picture  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

