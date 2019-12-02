If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like for a rapper to stay relevant over more than 3 decades, look no further than Snoop Dogg.

He’s made some of the most iconic rap albums of all time, he’s got a cooking show with Martha Stewart, nearly won a Grammy for a reggae album, and now he’s making lullabies.

No, seriously.

Dogg has teamed up with California-based company Rockabye Baby to release a collection of baby-friendly versions of his greatest hits entitled Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg.

Fans who are looking to hear more family-friendly versions of his chart-toppers — or are excited to introduce their infant to the West Coast legend– you won’t have to wait long because the collection drops this Friday, December 6.

The cover art plays to Snoop’s vibe as a lowrider cruises down the highway en route to Long Beach with a teddy bear behind the wheel.

Snoop Dogg releasing lullaby renditions of his greatest hits…YEP this is news! Who wans to hear the sweet tunes of sexual seduction as you sleep? https://t.co/novGCkpEbx #SnoopDogg #KeepItChaos pic.twitter.com/lroyiX8HJf — CHAOS Online Radio (@ThisIsCHAOSUK) December 2, 2019

Peep the entire Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg tracklist below:

01. Gin and Juice

02. What’s My Name?

03. Beautiful

04. Drop It Like It’s Hot

05. Lay Low

06. Sensual Seduction

07. Young, Wild & Free

08. Snoop’s Upside Ya Head

09. California Roll

10. Trust Me

11. Slow Down

12. Doggy Dogg World

We just cant wait to see how Sensual Seduction becomes less… sensual.

Snoop Dogg Is Dropping A Lullaby Album For Kids was originally published on cassiuslife.com

