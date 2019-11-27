CLOSE
Viral News
HomeViral News

Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up

Let's take a look at some of the best posts from the hashtag that made us laugh.

This year, the anticipation for Thanksgiving kicked off with the #UNameItChallenge cut from a snippet of pastor Shirley Caesar’s “Hold My Mule” sermon.

View this post on Instagram

I love black people.

A post shared by Blédakiss (@chefroble) on

But last year we almost keeled over from the funny, vivid messages made with the hashtag #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies. Once the memes and gifs started rolling, they just wouldn’t stop.

Let’s take a look back at some of the best posts on social media that still have us laughing.

https://twitter.com/YngMCcoy/status/669154045689360384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

We at NewsOne wish you a joyous and safe Thanksgiving!

SEE ALSO:

President Obama’s Historic First Visits

Obama’s Words Of Wisdom To Sasha and Malia After Trump Win

Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Array
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 10 hours ago
11.30.19
Loose Lipped Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Had A…
 1 day ago
11.30.19
Gabrielle Union Speaks Out After Being Fired From…
 1 day ago
11.30.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…
 3 days ago
11.30.19
Hypebeast Alert: The Prada X adidas Collaboration Has…
 4 days ago
11.27.19
Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles…
 4 days ago
11.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close