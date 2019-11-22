CLOSE
‘Billboard’ Hails Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Best LP Of 2010s

The outlet named 100 albums of the decade and the Chicago artist and producer is named more than once.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-WSJ-INNOVATOR AWARDS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Depending on where you are in the Kanye West journey, naming the best project from the Chicago superstar could prove to be difficult for some. However, Billboard has named West’s My Dark Beautiful Twisted Fantasy.

As 2019 nears its end, the past 10 years have yielded a number of solid music releases such as Pusha T’s Daytona, Jay-Z’s 4:44, and Kendrick Lamar’s past three albums being among the listed names.

Billboard named MBDTF its top album, writing, “MBDTF is the sound of an artist — using the studio as a palette — grappling with his contradictions, unhappiness and the carnal diversions he turns to as an all-too-brief balm for the uncertain soul.”

Check out the full list here.

'Billboard' Hails Kanye West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' Best LP Of 2010s  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

