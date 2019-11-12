CLOSE
JAC ROSS

Jac Ross credits his spiritual and artistic maturity to his father, who was first to introduce Ross to the familiar voices of Sam Cooke, David Ruffin, and Marvin Gaye.

Like his musical mentors, Ross wants to “carry the message that breaks barriers and unifies America.” Ross describes his music as “the sound of the people…that is soul-riveting and cuts to the marrow of the bone.”

You will be pleasantly surprised when your ears recognize the matured influences that have inspired, but not restrained, the style of Jac Ross.

