MUST-SEE: Tremaine Hawkins Blesses Mic With Unfair High Notes At Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday Celebration [VIDEO]

Donnie McClurkin celebrated his 60th birthday last weekend with a concert in New York where the legendary Tremaine Hawkins blessed the mic from her seat with high-notes that could only come from God. She sang “Changed” and it was amazing, to say the least.

The impromptu performance didn’t end there, though.

While Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard and CeCe Winans were scheduled to hit the stage to celebrate Donnie with performances of some of their own songs, Erica Campbell got a mic-toss going between the artists – including Donnie – and it was pretty epic. Marvin Winans, who was watching from the audience, even chimed in.

Watch:

 

Other performances included Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Cobbs, Jerard & Jovaun, Hezekiah Walker and Jason Nelson. There, Donnie McClurkin’s family, friends and fans also got a sneak peek inside his new album, A Different Song. 

See more highlights from the night below!

Family photo ❤️ . 📸: @cherrellecrews

