Report: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to Plead Guilty to Federal Fraud Charges

UPDATE 11/21/19 1:30 PM EST: 

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has reportedly struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to WBAL-TV, Pugh is expected to enter a guilty plea to federal fraud and tax evasion charges. She’s accused of using her children’s book as a ploy to fund her campaign, buy a new house and other miscellaneous items.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore’s former mayor appeared in federal court Thursday on fraud and tax evasion charges involving her self-published children’s books.

Catherine Pugh is accused of using the funds dedicated to the sale of her “Healthy Holly” books on person expenses such as the purchase of a house.

Pugh, who was elected in 2016, became Baltimore’s second mayor in less than a decade to step down because of scandal. Former Mayor Sheila Dixon left office in 2010 as part of a plea deal for misappropriating about $500 in gift cards meant for needy families.

If convicted, Pugh faces up to 20 years in prison on each wire fraud count, and five years for each tax evasion count. The federal government also will seek to seize a house owned by Pugh and $770,000 as part of any sentence.

