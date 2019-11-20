CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

T.I. To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’ To Discuss Daughter’s Hymen Controversy

Actress and Producer Jada Pinkett-Smith dropped some tea about who fans can expect to see on next week’s episode of her online talk show ‘Red Table Talk’.

AKOO Clothing x Ewing Athletics Sneaker Collaboration Pre-Launch Event

Source: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital / Bernard Smalls iOne Digital

Jada Pinkett-Smith is no stranger to tough parenting issues, so it seems fitting that T.I. would appear on the platform to discuss his controversial statement regarding his daughter’s virginity.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that both T.I. and wife Tiny would appear on her Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, to discuss his comment that he patrols his daughter’s virginity.

“My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed,” Jada said.

The Girl’s Trip star also revealed that the Harris family would be discussion their marriage. According to Pinkett, Tiny will tell her story about how she managed to maintain her marriage and navigate through the very public issues the couple faced for the past two years.

“Of course he’s going to address the controversy that’s been swirling,” Jada continued. “Then he and Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived in regards to their marriage.”

As previously reported, T.I. received heavy backlash after admitting on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he accompanies his adult daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist to ensure her hymen is still intact.

“I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30,’” Tip explained to podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham. “I say, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this,’” regarding the release form every adult must sign to share medical information with others. “’Do you have, is there anything, is there anything that you would not want me to know? Oh, okay. See, Doc, ain’t no problem.’”

During the show, the hosts attempted to educate T.I. on ways a woman can break her hymen without having sex; but T.I. wasn’t trying to hear the “excuses.”

“I say, ‘Look, Doc,’” he went on. “‘She don’t ride no horses; she don’t ride no bikes; she don’t play no sports — man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results. Expeditiously!’ I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

The podcast episode has since been deleted in the wake of the backlash and Deyjah subsequently unfollowed him on Instagram before deactivating all of her social media accounts this past weekend.

The Red Table Talk episode featuring T.I. and Tiny is set to air Monday, November 25.

T.I. To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’ To Discuss Daughter’s Hymen Controversy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Dame Dash Was Arrested For Child Support, Paid…
 8 hours ago
11.21.19
Chuck D Puts Culture Vulture Jackets On Jerry…
 8 hours ago
11.21.19
Ex-Wife Claims Pras Tried To Hide Money To…
 8 hours ago
11.21.19
T.I. To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’ To…
 15 hours ago
11.21.19
French Actor Juicy Smolliét Is Suing The City…
 16 hours ago
11.21.19
Roc Nation And Iconix Brand Group Reach Settlement…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close