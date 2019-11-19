CLOSE
Russ Parr
Russ Rant: Trump Is Getting Nervous

Donald Trump is finally starting to feel the effects of impeachment. Russ believes that “the president is really cracking and he’s setting up the framework to leave office.” For months the Republicans have been defending Trump by saying all of the allegations against him have been “all hearsay,” but now that defense is dying because Republicans are speaking and testifying against him. Russ is convinced that Trump is trying to set up his exit. The hospital visit that he just went on is red flag number 1, because he’ll say the doctors said he’s in bad health. The second red flag is that he has been saying things like “my family is being effected by this whole impeachment.” According to Russ he’s getting ready to make his exit, and he hopes it comes soon.

Russ Rant: Trump Is Getting Nervous  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

