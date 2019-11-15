CLOSE
Russ Rant: Myles Garrett’s Actions Were Criminal

Last night’s NFL game got pretty interesting, and dangerous. Myles Garrett took the Steelers quarterback’s helmet off and hit him in the head with it. Some people feel he should be suspended through the end of the season but Russ won’t defend him. Although Garrett may have thought he was being attacked, there was no reason for him to hit someone with a helmet. In fact, Russ says his actions were criminal. Russ believes that getting hit and taking hits for years, may have changed Garrett. CTE is a thing and Russ says we don’t know that Garrett is suffering it,  but he believes the reaction was a sign of something deeper.

