Russ Rant: Let Kids Be Kids

Alicia Keys’ 4-year- old son wanted to paint his nails rainbow colors, which she said was fine. But then he changed his mind because he felt like people would make fun of him. This situation caused Keys to become frustrated by how society boxes people in and labels people.  She went on to say that we all have both masculine and feminine energies within us and we should all be able to explore them both. Russ agrees, but he doesn’t believe in letting a 4-year-old choose who they want to be. He says there is no 4-year-old in the would who is mature or educated enough to make that kind of choice and they have their whole lives to figure that out. Not to mention that kids don’t even understand what sexuality or gender really means at 4.

 

