Missing Clark Atlanta Student Found Dead, Roommate Suspected In Murder

The body of a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found in a park in Dekalb County on Friday, more than a week after she was first reported missing.

Alexis Crawford‘s body was discovered in a park off Columbia Drive. She was last seen by her family on October 30 and she had previously reported unwanted kissing and touching from her roommate’s boyfriend, according to Atlanta Police’s Erika Shields.

Crawford initially filed a police report on October 27th with APD stating that her roommate Jorden Jones, 21, identified as 21-year-old Barron Brantley, had kissed and touched her against her will. She went missing three days later, prompting a massive outpour on social media as to finding her whereabouts.

According to CBS46, sources say the roommate and her boyfriend allegedly confessed to playing a role in Crawford’s disappearance.

RELATED: Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found In Landfill

