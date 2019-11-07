Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip

The fall out from T.I.’s disturbing reveal about taking his daughter to the gynecologist continues. The two podcast hosts that gave the Atlanta rapper his megaphone on this occasion have apologized for not pushing back on his ghastly rhetoric.

Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, hosts of the Ladies Like Us podcast, admit they should have said more than just awkwardly laugh while Tip detailed taking his daughter on yearly visit to the OBI-GYN to ensure her virginity.

The duo issued a statement on their socials basically saying, “Our bad.”

“To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of Ladies Like Us, we want to start off by saying that we sincerely apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic,” reads the start of the mea culpa.

Mind you, the laughter didn’t seem all that awkward, and the topic was discussed for a couple of minutes. But, we’ll give them the benefit of a doubt.

They added, “We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment.”

Ya think? But to their credit, at least they have apologized. It’s still been radio silence on Tip’s end. That’s how you know the gregarious Atlanta rapper is aware he done f*cked up, and is trying to figure out how to make amends.

While the episode has been taken down, but this is the Internets, where everything, including this now infamous podcast episode, is forever. Peep Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham full statement below.

