Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Homophobia & More [Watch]

Vic Jagger
| 11.05.19
Dismiss

Singer Tank has been in the news quite a bit lately.  The Grammy-nominated was on the hit podcast “Lip Service” where he had an interesting thought about sexual behaviors that not only caught people by surprise, it raised a lot of questions.

So during his appearance on VJ In The Midday, Vic Jagger got more on what Tank was thinking and the comments afterward. Tank explains why he feels Homophobia created the controversy and how people “questioned” his sexuality after watching the interview.

And then we get into the his latest album “Elevation” and what you can expect from the project. Tank is an amazing singer but has a dope sense of humor that you will see when you watch this interview.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo…
 17 hours ago
11.05.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Charged With Third Groping Accusation
 19 hours ago
11.05.19
Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Mucho, Mucho Amor: Famed Latino Astrologist Walter Mercado…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Kanye West Not Responsible For $55 Struggle “Brunchella”…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close