Accolades are nothing new for Dr. Dre, whose been in the music industry for more than three decades, but the Grammys are about to bestow him with another.

According to Billboard, Dre will receive an honorary Grammy for his services to music and production. He’ll receive the hardware on behalf of the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy on January 22. Taking place at Village Studios in Los Angeles, the ceremony will go down just four days before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. If there’s ever been an industry veteran that deserves an honorary award, it’s Dre.

His work begins way back in the 1980s with the oft-forgotten World Class Wreckin’ Cru, an electro group best known for its early stamp on rap music. Aside from Dre, the group was rounded out by DJ Yella and Michel’le. Towards the end of the group’s run, Dre found a new home in one of the most iconic rap groups of all time: N.W.A.

It elevated rap from just a growing genre born on the streets of NYC, to a genre that had meaning behinds the words being spit and a message that Black youth could get behind. He’d go on to release his own classic album like The Chronic and have fans waiting *forever* for The Detox. But when he wasn’t rapping, he was producing albums necessary in the West Coasts’ rap catalog– just ask Snoop Dogg.

He’d go on to discover Eminem with the help of Jimmy Iovine and make an extremely lucrative deal when it came to developing and selling Beats By Dre to Apple. He may already have 6 Grammys under his belt, but for his resume and accomplishments, he definitely deserves another. Don’t forget about Dre.

Clap For Him: Dr. Dre To Be Honored With Honorary Grammy For His Legendary Production Work was originally published on cassiuslife.com