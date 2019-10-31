Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt to Arrest El Chapo’s Son

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the son of the infamous drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Ovido Guzman, only to find themselves outnumbered and outgunned by Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel.

In a newly released video of the failed arrest, we get a glimpse of how things fell apart as Mexican authorities successfully apprehended Ovido Guzman only to yield to the pressure brought by Guzman’s security forces once they arrived on the scene. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held a morning press conference and released the video so everyone could see exactly what happened during the October 17 operation but cut the video short of the moment when authorities let Guzman walk.

In the POV video that seemed to be from a camera mounted on a soldier participating in the raid, we see Ovido Guzman along with his wife and associates coming out of a house with their hands up before being ordered by security forces to get on their knees. As the shootout between authorities and cartel gunman continues to ensue on the premises, we see Guzman on mobile phone calling off the assault to no avail. “Tell them… I don’t want anymore chaos.”

Ultimately the number of cartel gunners were just too much for authorities to beat back and eventually surrendered Guzman back to them.

After securing Guzman’s freedom the Sinaloa cartel went on to terrorize the city of Culiacan for hours by letting off heavy gunfire in the streets and shutting down roads in en effort to remind everyone about who runs sh*t in town. It was some next level stuff.

Check out the video of the initial interaction below.

