CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

Classic! Never-Made Music Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Released

Marvin Gaye

Source: Angela Deane-Drummond / Getty

War and racial tensions were at an unsettling high when Marvin Gaye released “What’s Going On?” back in 1971. In 2019, a similar struggle exists.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

It became a classic song that resonated without the push of the internet, but today, new technology helps spread the important messages faster. So in celebrating Motown Records’ 60th anniversary, the label released a never-made music video for the song, tying in news issues that have spread across America. The Savanah Leaf-directed video was premiered last month at the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference (CBC ALC) after a panel discussion titled, “What’s Going On’ to ‘Let’s Get Going’: Building a Social Movement through the Arts in Washington, DC.”

In case you missed it…

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Classic! Never-Made Music Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Released  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
NAACP Image Awards Luncheon
Actress Niecy Nash, Husband Jay Tucker Split
 15 hours ago
10.31.19
Meghan McCain Tried To Flex White Privilege, Shutdown…
 18 hours ago
10.31.19
Makers Of Plan B Check MAGA Moron Kanye…
 19 hours ago
10.31.19
Issa Celebration! How The Women Of ‘Empire’ Slay…
 20 hours ago
10.31.19
Lecrae, Marvin Sapp & Others Join Kirk Franklin’s…
 21 hours ago
10.31.19
Watch: Deitrick Haddon Debuts “Gorilla Faith” Music Video…
 21 hours ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close