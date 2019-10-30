CLOSE
Russ Parr
Russ Rant: Russ Parr’s Interesting Convo With A Trump Supporter

Russ had a rather interesting conversation with a man he realized was a white nationalist. He was on a flight with his “Make America Barack Again” on and he could tell that it bothered the man next to him. As they began to talk Russ thought to himself, “this guy doesn’t even know that he’s a white nationalist.” The man said that he believes “most whites are being discriminated against in favor of minorities,” and that confirmed his thought.

He let him finish his thoughts and then Russ let the man know, “you’re not entitled to an opportunity.” Russ believes that their fear of being replaced is from the opportunity that white families have had for generations. “The good old boy network is shrinking,” he says.

