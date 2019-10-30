Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At 77

John “Pops” Witherspoon, the comedian known for hit roles as Willie Jones in Friday as well as Robert “Grandad” Freeman has passed away according to Deadline. He was 77.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” Witherspoon’s family told Deadline in a statement. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

Witherspoon starred alongside Eddie Murphy in Boomerang as well as Shawn & Marlon Wayans in The Wayans Bros.

Born in Detroit, MI, Witherspoon rose to fame as a character actor, notably with Richard Pryor on Pryor’s eponymous show in the 1970s. In the ’80s, the comic continued to turn heads with roles in Hollywood Shuffle but it was the ’90s where his quotables began to shine at their brightest.

Beginning with 1990’s House Party, Witherspoon enamored himself with audiences as a wild man who could say whatever and do whatever came to mind. Plenty of lines such as “You got to coordinate,” and “Bang bang bang!” became part of the culture. Always down to steal a scene, his turn as Willie Jones in three Friday movies established him as one of the uncles of a generation. He appeared in music videos for Jay-Z and Field Mob in the 2000s and even as he began to get up there in age, he continued to tour across the country with new material.

Witherspoon also guest-starred on both Martin & The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and also starred as Robert “Granddad” Freeman on Adult Swim’s The Boondocks.

Last month, the show was set to be rebooted for HBO Max. It is unclear how the show will proceed without granddad as an outpouring of condolences from friends to co-stars and more began almost immediately as news broke of his passing.

John Witherspoon had all the quotables. RIP to a real one. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 30, 2019

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon’s film and television catalog spans nearly five decades including projects such as Vampire In Brooklyn, I’m Gon’ Git You Sucka, Meteor Man, Black-ish, I Got the Hook-Up, Soul Plane, Little Man, Living Single and much more.

RELATED: Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An Upcoming ‘Friday’ Movie

John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos] 20 photos Launch gallery John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos] 1. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige - Los Angeles Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. The Tracy Morgan Show Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. 2004 AND1 Mix Tape Tour - Los Angeles Open Run Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Seven Pounds Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige - Los Angeles Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich's Birthday Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show - February 15, 2005 Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life - Afterparty Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show - February 15, 2005 Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Screening of "Fatal Instinct" Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN 15 of 20 16. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN 16 of 20 17. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN 17 of 20 18. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN 18 of 20 19. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary - Performance Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos] John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]

Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At 77 was originally published on theboxhouston.com