CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

New Proposal Would Ban Discrimination Based on Hair Style in This Maryland County

Young woman using laptop at the bar

Source: MilosStankovic / Getty

A new proposal in Montgomery County looks to make discrimination based on hair styles typically associated with race illegal.

At a city council hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers heard from people who said they were told to wear their hair in specific styles to avoid appearing “unprofessional” or “distracting.” Residents said they often feel pressured to abide by “Eurocentric standards of beauty.”

The law would bar the suburb from discriminating against hairstyles including braids, locks, Afros, curls and twists. Violators would face a fine of up to $5,000. The director of the county’s human rights office, Jim Stowe, says it hasn’t handled any hair cases this past year.

A vote on the bill is set for this fall. New York and California have passed similar legislation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

New Proposal Would Ban Discrimination Based on Hair Style in This Maryland County  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of…
 19 hours ago
10.19.19
La La Anthony Claps Back At Fans Who…
 20 hours ago
10.19.19
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…
 20 hours ago
10.19.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…
 20 hours ago
10.19.19
The OJays Are Being Inducted Into The Philadelphia…
 20 hours ago
10.19.19
LisaRaye Explains How Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 22 hours ago
10.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close