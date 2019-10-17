CLOSE
Ms. Cathy Hughes Remembers Rep. Elijah Cummings

US Rep. Elijah Cummings passed away this morning after complications from a long time health issue. Ms. Cathy Hughes and Cummings were longtime friends. They met several years ago when Ms. Hughes bought her first radio station, he was her lawyer. She says that he was the first one to shorten her name and start calling her Ms. H.

Hughes can remember when he told her that he was running for congress. He said “I’ve got some good news and some bad news,” the good news was that he was running for congress and the bad was that he wouldn’t be able to be her lawyer anymore.

Cummings told her that he decided to run for congress because he believed he could really “make a difference.”

No matter how busy he was or what was going on, Hughes said “he never ever stopped coming on our morning shows.” And if he couldn’t come to the station in person he always made time to call in.

Hughes says he was “a genuinely good guy” had had “a good heart.”

“I can’t believe that he’s gone,” she said.

