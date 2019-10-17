Dionne Warwick Has A New Christmas Album

It’s hard to believe that it’s already time to start thinking about Christmas, but it is! Dionne Warwick’s new Christmas album will get you in the Christmas spirit and it’ll be available everywhere tomorrow (10/18)!

The Album, Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas, features some of your favorite Christmas classics like Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and This Christmas. Warwick also recorded with some of your favorite artists like Aloe Blacc, Johnny Mathis and Chloe X Halle. A

After she decided which songs she wanted on the album she says, “I called everybody that I thought I wanted to sing with and everybody wanted to sing with me!”

She plans to tour the album and hopes that some of her duet partners will join her!

