Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For Auction

Decades ago, Samuel Smith — a carpenter who helped recover bodies after the Titanic wreck in 1912 — collected some wood from the debris and made a wooden cross to honor the passengers who died when the ship hit an iceberg. 

Smith’s family kept the cross, but now it’s up for auction at Henry Aldrige and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire for an estimated $14,755 to $22,132. 

“The cross made from wreck wood from Titanic is without doubt one of the most powerful and emotive pieces of memorabilia of its type I have ever auctioned,” auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said, according to the Belfast Telegraph. “The provenance is fantastic, we literally know the timeline of where this has been since [the beginning].”

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. It was a tragedy that took the lives of 1,517 people. 

Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For Auction  was originally published on getuperica.com

