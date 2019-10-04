Maryland Man Found Dead in the Outer Banks Amid Ongoing Rip Current Warnings

A Maryland man is dead after swimming in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The 51-year-old from Davidsonville, Maryland is the third person found dead in the surf within the last week.

He was seen floating face down in the surf Thursday at about 3 p.m. First responders could not revive him.

A 58-year-old National Weather Service administrator died in the ocean off Duck on Monday. A 75-year-old New York man died September 28 off Hatteras Village trying to escape the rip current.

