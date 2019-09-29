The Joy of Spirit of Praise with Ronnette Harrison: “Broken Record” Travis Greene’s Album Pre-Release! [SOP19]

Well, it’s about that time y’all! THIS SATURDAY, we look forward to celebrating our anniversary with YOU at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration! This year is special because we’re presenting “Broken Record”, Travis Greene’s album pre-release! His single, “Won’t Let Go”, is available on all digital download sites (Apple Music, Google Play, iTunes, etc…). He released another single titled “Good and Loved” featuring another Spirit of Praise Artist, Steffany Gretzinger.

Come see him perform his new music and some old classics LIVE at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration THIS SATURDAY, October 5th, 6pm at the New Entertainment and Sports Arena located at 1100 Oak St. SE, Washington, DC 20032. Also performing will be Kurt Carr, William McDowell, Jonathan Nelson & Purpose (The Reunion), Koryn Hawthorne, Steffany Gretzinger and Sunday Best’s Tiffany Andrews, Josh Copeland and Melvin Crispell, III! You don’t wanna miss it!

