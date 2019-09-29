CLOSE
Kanye West and IMAX Releasing ‘Jesus Is King’ Doc

Sunday Service is coming to the big, big screen.

Kanye West Sunday Service Chicago

Source: Splash / Splash News

Yeezy is making the rounds to hype his new Jesus Is King album, but for the moment it’s still AWOL (it’s supposed to drop today (Sept. 29), so he has until midnight). But a bit further down the line, Kanye West is releasing an all-new IMAX film, Jesus Is King, exclusively in IMAX theatres worldwide on Friday, October 25, 2019.

The subject will be his Sunday Services, naturally. Per the official description:

Filmed in the summer of 2019, “JESUS IS KING” brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album “JESUS IS KING” — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.

West shared parts of the film during his most recent Sunday Service’s at Detroit’s Fox Theatre and in the Auditorium Theatre of Chicago’s Roosevelt University.

Check out the teaser poster below.

IMAX Jesus Is King

Source: IMAX / IMAX

