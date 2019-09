A car caught fire on an access road near the Glen Garage early Friday morning.

The 7800 building was evacuated as a precaution. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area, TU’s Media Relations Department said in a tweet.

Update: the fire has been contained, but everyone is encouraged to remain clear of the area. — Towson University News (@TowsonUNews) September 27, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

Vehicle Fire Breaks Out Near Garage on Towson University Campus was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

