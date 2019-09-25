Markelle Fultz Is Reportedly Signing with Roc Nation Sports

Markelle Fultz’s NBA career has gotten off to a tumultuous start. After a promising summer league, a mysterious shoulder injury plagued him at the start of his rookie season and he was listed as day-to-day. To make a long story short, the shoulder injury and inability to shoot led him to playing just 33 games in two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers. Can I pFultz was traded to the Magic last season.

Now, it has been announced that Fultz will be signing to Roc Nation Sports, who will help represent him. The news comes just one week after the Magic announced that they will be picking up his option for 2020-21, meaning he will be making over $22 million over the next two seasons.

Upon signing, Fultz will join big players like Kyrie Irving, Danny Green, Caris LeVert, Rudy Gay, as well as NFL stars JuJu Smith-Schuster, Saquon barkley, and Melvin Ingram.

The Orlando Magic also just put out a video of Fultz shooting, and he appears to have yet another different form for his shot.

In case you were wondering what Markelle's been up to… pic.twitter.com/3RE39oLN51 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 25, 2019

It has also been announced that Fultz is expected to be a full-go once training camp begins.

