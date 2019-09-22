We are officially 2 weeks away from the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration and the pre-release of Travis Greene’s new album “Broken Record”! We’ve got a crazy lineup of artists who will be gracing the stage that night, including recording artist, songwriter and worship leader Steffany Gretzinger. She’s featured on Travis’s new album on the song “Good and Loved”. This song is God reminding the listener that He is Good and they are loved. Here’s a snippet of the lyrics:

“I am Good and you are Loved. I am Good and you are Loved. What was and is, is covered By the One who was and is. You’re covered by Love. I am Good and you are Loved.”

Check out the video of the song “Good And Loved” and don’t forget to get your tickets for the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration at ticketmaster.com!

The Joy of Spirit of Praise with Ronnette Harrison: Steffany Gretzinger [SOP19] was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: