Whoopi Goldberg traded in her signature black loccs for a head full of wintery white hair on the set of The View. The actress and daytime talk show host is known for her laid back style, outlandish shoes, but rarely does she ever switch up her hair.

The View’s Instagram account posted a photo of Whoopi with the caption, “New hair, who dis? @whoopigoldberg debuts her new hair as she prepares for the role of Mother Abagail in @stephenking’s upcoming limited series “The Strand.”

Not for nothing, this is a look that I can get with! Although this isn’t her natural color, the white hair gives Whoopi an edgy, fun look. I know it’s for a role, but hopefully she’ll embrace the style and keep it in for a while.

It’s good to see Whoopi back to work, full throttle. Back in February she was hospitalized due to a bad case of pneumonia. She later disclosed that her hospital stint was a near-death experience. With lots of rest and some time off, she was able to return the big screen. In May she launched a clothing line named Dubgee by Whoopi, a collection of clothes that is designed to makes you look and feel good. Now she is prepping for Stephen King’s limited series “The Strand.”

This new hairstyle is a testament that if and when the mogul decides to let the greys hang out, it’ll be a good look for her. I’m 100% here for this! What do you think? Are you feeling Whoopi Goldberg’s Storm vibes?

Whoopi Goldberg Debuts A Head Full Of White Locs And She Looks Good! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com