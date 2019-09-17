CLOSE
Russ Rant: You’re Not Black, ‘You’re Rich’

Russ doesn’t understand how or why people turn their backs on their people when they get a bit of money to their names. For example, recently former BET CEO and billionaire Bob Johnson encouraged us to give Trump “the benefit of the doubt.” And around that same time Condoleezza Rice said that we need to stop labeling people using “explosive terms” like calling someone a racist. Russ disagrees with Rice because he believes we should be “calling out blatant racism.” And while he disagrees with Johnson he understands why he wants to give Trump a shot. Johnson is part of the 1%…so Russ says, “Trump is his guy.” It seems to Russ that, once you get money you’re not Black or white you’re rich.

 

