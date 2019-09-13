Last night was the Democratic debate at Texas Southern University and Russ felt like Amy Klobuchar did a really good job. However he doesn’t believe that she actually has a chance at winning the election. In reality everyone did a pretty good job. Especially Buttigeg, who he says “has the whole package,” but he adds it’s unfortunate that America is probably not ready to elect a gay president. He believes that Elizabeth Warren may end up being the nominee because she doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and her policies and promises seem realistic. Who

Russ Rant: Democratic Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

