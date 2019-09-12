CLOSE
Traffic And Protests Expected As President Trump Visits Baltimore

TOPSHOT-UN-ASSEMBLY

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

President Trump will be in Baltimore for the first time since publicly criticizing the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings.

He and House Republicans are attending a retreat at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East on Thursday.

Drivers should be prepared to sit in traffic or take another route.Heavy traffic is expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Baltimore City DOT said.

See Also: Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized, Trump Responds

Source:Fox Baltimore

Traffic And Protests Expected As President Trump Visits Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

