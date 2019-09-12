President Trump will be in Baltimore for the first time since publicly criticizing the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings.
He and House Republicans are attending a retreat at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East on Thursday.
Drivers should be prepared to sit in traffic or take another route.Heavy traffic is expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Baltimore City DOT said.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Traffic And Protests Expected As President Trump Visits Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com