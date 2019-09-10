CLOSE
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO]

Lonely preteen student in locker room

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up with YouTube to release videos that focus on suicide prevention, conversations about suicide, as well as creating a safety plan for those who feel that they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In her first video she breaks down the best way to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

1) ask questions & listen.

2) don’t try to fix it!

3) offer real support.

4) Stick with them.

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

