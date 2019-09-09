According to reports, Redskins Running Back Derrius Guice will miss “some time” due to a knee issue. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sources: #Redskins RB Derrius Guice had an MRI this morning on the other, non-ACL knee and he’s likely to miss some time. The hope is he does not need surgery, but the team is doing a full evaluation. He gained 18 yards on 10 carries, looking like he wasn’t himself. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

The injury is not to the knee where Guice suffered a torn ACL during the first preseason game of the 2018-19 season. However, he did injure this knee in college at LSU. He had an MRI on Monday morning and has yet to be determined if he will need surgery.

Guice rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries versus in the 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field on Sunday.

Redskins Running Back Derrius Guice Will Reportedly Miss Time With An Knee Issue was originally published on theteam980.com

