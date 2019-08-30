T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In September

From hustler to rapper to actor to reality TV show father to activist and now podcaster? Yup, T.I.‘s been constantly evolving with the times and with his latest venture as host of a new podcast, ExpediTIously, the ATLien is looking to open ears and minds at a time when the masses have become tribal in both the social and political fields.

According to Billboard, the King rapper will be taking to the airwaves on September 5th and with podcast aims to “create an environment where people could speak and express themselves freely, fully, authentically, and unapologetically. We have created a space where you can speak your truth without judgment.” Tip also admits that he decided to get in the podcast game because he has some things to get off his chest and felt that people needed to get familiar with said things.

“Frankly, I think because I have a lot to say, and I think the world needs to hear it,” he says in response to the origin of his new podcast. “People know that I am quite opinionated, but I don’t’ think I’ve ever quite had the forum to have enough uninterrupted dialogue to really convey my feelings or share my insight.”

If you thought that the ATLien was nothing more than a rapper/actor then you haven’t been paying attention to the social justice work he’s been putting in as of late. But regardless of what he’s done or been doing, like any other true OG Tip knows that it means nothing if he can’t impart the wisdom he’s accummilated over the years with the next generation of young minds and burning souls.

“I also felt that my opinions and ideas were far too big to just live on someone’s phone or on social media. I am at the point in my life where I have had so many life lessons and invaluable insight. I wanted to share, and I wanted others with even greater knowledge and rich life experiences to share their experiences in hopes of us moving the next generation forward.”

Props.

Let us know if you’ll be tuning into T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast when it debuts on September 5th.

