The “Joy” of Spirit of Praise with Ronnette Harrison – Jonathan Nelson & Purpose Reunion

There are certain artists whose music have established a specific & recognizable sound in gospel music: Richard Smallwood, The Hawkins Family, The Clark Sisters, Donald Lawrence, and the Tri-City Singers, John P. Kee, and Baltimore’s own, Jonathan Nelson & Purpose!

Jonathan Nelson and Purpose Reunion are coming together SPECIFICALLY for the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration! Saturday, October 5th, 6pm at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, located at 1100 Oak St, SE Washington, DC. I had a chance to speak with Lesley Neely, a member of Purpose Reunion and the owner of the company “I Breathe Melody”, which is a career enhancement resource for the creators @IBreatheMelody.

We are excited to come together for this monumental occasion to represent the DMV! The last time we performed together was in 2017 for our Live Recording, “The Purpose Reunion”.

I’m personally looking forward to them taking us on a musical trip down memory lane. On their last live project, they did a medley of songs they are well known for. Songs like “My Name is Victory”, “Yes Out There” and “Jesus everything you are”. One of their most notable songs “Healed”, written by Jonathan Nelson and recorded by Donald Lawrence earned Jonathan a Stellar Award for Songwriter of the Year in 2006.

What’s your favorite Jonathan Nelson & Purpose song? One of mine is “Finish Strong (Strong Finish)”.

