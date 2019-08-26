After returning for an amazing ninth season, BET Sunday Best crowned its winner for this season — North Carolina’s own Melvin Crispell III. He beat out Joshua Copeland in the finals to take home a recording contract with RCA Inspiration and a cash prize of $50,000.
Crispell III joins an elite Sunday Best winners list including Le’Andria Johnson, Tasha-Page Lockhart, Amber Bullock, and Crystal Aiken.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided.
RELATED: ‘BET Sunday Best’ Contestants Joshua Copeland & Melvin Crispell III Share Their Greatest Moments
RELATED: Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’ was originally published on praisehouston.com