Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’

Joshua Copeland & Melvin Crispell III

Source: Sunday Best TV Show / nEiLy DiCkErSoN

After returning for an amazing ninth season, BET Sunday Best crowned its winner for this season — North Carolina’s own Melvin Crispell III. He beat out Joshua Copeland in the finals to take home a recording contract with RCA Inspiration and a cash prize of $50,000.

Crispell III joins an elite Sunday Best winners list including Le’Andria JohnsonTasha-Page LockhartAmber Bullock, and Crystal Aiken.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided.

Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’ was originally published on praisehouston.com

