Merriweather Chairman and 9:30 Club Owner Arrested For Soliciting Prostitution

The chairman of Merriweather Post Pavilion and owner of the 9:30 Club and The Anthem has been arrested for attempting to pay a massage therapist for sex.
According to Montgomery County Police, 60-year-old Seth Hurwitz called a massage business around 12:30 on August 15 and spoke to the victim, making a massage appointment for 3 p.m. that day.
During the massage, Hurwitz made sexual comments and inappropriate sexual motions, implying the victim could make a bigger tip if she performed sexual acts.
Hurwitz left a roll of cash laying on the floor in plain view. Twice he asked her to come to his home and provide a massage, but the victim declined. She then ended the massage early due to his behavior.
Source: CBS Baltimore
