CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper

American basketball player Dwight Howard arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

From the onset of his professional career, Dwight Howard’s sexuality has been up for discussion. When he was first drafted, he shared that he was going to remain a virgin…in the NBA…until he got married. Five children with five different women later, you might have realized that the plan didn’t exactly pan out.

Then, last year a man named Masin Elije claimed that the two had a sexual relationship. Elije claimed the relationship came to an end once he realized that Howard was engaged in sex parties with transwomen and he refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Elije claimed that his refusal resulted in Howard and his team threatening and intimidating him. Elije sued Howard for assault, infliction and emotional distress. Howard countersued for $10 million.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Howard refuted the claims and last year sat down to deny any claims that he had any sexual interest or attraction to men. In fact, he said that he’d never met Elije. And while he said the rumor and the subsequent hate hurt him at first, he found the whole thing liberating in the end because he was able to accept himself in the midst of people who had so many negative things to say about him.

Now, a little over a month since that interview was published, Howard is making another declaration about his personal, romantic life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Since the news of the scandal began to die down, new rumors of Howard’s relationship with Te’a Cooper began to pick up. The relationship between Howard, 33, and Cooper, 21, was moving so fast that people began to assume that the couple were going to walk down the aisle soon.

And on a recent social media post, Howard confirmed.

SEE ALSO: Dwight Howard Says He Feels ‘Free’ After Rumors That He Was Gay [VIDEO]

A fan asked if Howard was engaged to the current college student. He responded: “Duh.”

Welp there you have it.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Dwight Howard Allegedly Outed By Gay Ex-Boyfriend, Twitter Is In Shambles

20 photos Launch gallery

Dwight Howard Allegedly Outed By Gay Ex-Boyfriend, Twitter Is In Shambles

Continue reading Dwight Howard Allegedly Outed By Gay Ex-Boyfriend, Twitter Is In Shambles

Dwight Howard Allegedly Outed By Gay Ex-Boyfriend, Twitter Is In Shambles

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_785607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Will Newton / Getty[/caption] Dwight Howard is having a bad weekend. A man—who at first many assumed was trans but identifies as gay—took to Twitter to accuse the NBA center of having threatened him after they engaged in intimate relations he wanted to keep on the down low.  Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] https://twitter.com/MasinElije/status/1066522890865131520 Masin Elije is speaking her truth, allegedly, and putting D. Howard on full blast. The thread is legit incredible. It features trans sex parties, a homophobic preacher allegedly running interference and receipts in the form of audio recordings and screen caps. But even better may be the Twitter reactions. We collected the best of the slander, while ducking any unnecessary transphobia and homophobia because…it’s 2018. Dwight Howard can still catch all these jokes, though. Really, he can do whatever he wants. But it’s the harassment, if true, that is foul. Go down the rabbit hole… — Photo: Getty

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close