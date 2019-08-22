Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Pressure and Damon Dash Has Something To Say About Jay-Z

Jermaine Dupri has spoken, since reports came out that Jay-Z told Jermaine to not take the NFL deal, that he just signed on. Somehow Dupri was mixed in all of this, his friend and fellow producer Bryan Michael Cox apparently said, Jay-Z told Dupri to turn down a deal just like his around the same time of the boycott. DJ Funk Flex went on twitter to tell that Jermaine confirms what his producer said,

I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI… HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. “HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?” EXPRESSING… “THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA” FUNKFLEX — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 19, 2019

However, now Jermaine is now backtracking his statement, during an interview he says, “Just as you haven’t heard me speak right now, I ain’t say nothing while he was saying that, and that’s what happened with this, I didn’t say anything. It’s interesting how people start taking ‘Jermaine said, Jermaine said…’ I never said anything. It got to the point where people were calling me to do an interview. And I was like, no I’m not gonna say anything because I didn’t say nothing. Therefore, there’s no need for me to say anything. I thought that was gonna go away honestly. I thought me not saying anything… you know, it’s media, it’s press, it’s gonna do what it’s gonna do.” In fact Dupri says, he never contacted Cox and never told him anything, “I didn’t even call B. Cox because I felt like, each person in the world has their own opinion and how they feel and how they do things. As he mentioned, yeah people in my own city, the city of Atlanta, were dogging me out, tearing my name apart for throwing concerts in Centinniel Park. Not the Super Bowl, not halftime, not anything. People were going ape on me, right? So, he and I had a conversation about that. I was like, I just wanna see where this is going.”

Now of course, former friend and Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash had something to say towards this topic. During an interview with the “No Jumper” podcast, Dame says the everyone should not be surprised with Jay basically cut Jermaine from getting the deal. He says Jay has been shady for years,“Everyone knows Jay ain’t sh*t. Listen, if you ask anyone in the industry, it’s common knowledge that Jay ain’t sh*t. He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self preserving. Period. It’s just the people he does it to don’t have Beyoncé next to them. They don’t have that kind of a power. This dude here, everyone’s looking. It’s not even like a secret.” Jay-Z signed a partnership with the NFL as the live music entertainment strategist. Some of his fans weren’t happy about it because of the boycott towards the NFL, after allegedly they blackballed former star Colin Kaepernick after his protests against police brutality during football games.

