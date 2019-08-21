CLOSE
Vic Jagger
'Dancing with the Stars' Announce This Season's New Dancers!

This upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, is going to be a wild season with who they have apart of their cast. The new cast includes, former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, ex-NBA player Lamar Odom, “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown and Actor James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, pop star Ally Brooke, comedian Kel Mitchell, actress Kate Flannery, country star Lauren Alaina and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson.

The couples have not been released yet, however, “Dancing With The Stars” returns on Sept. 16th.

