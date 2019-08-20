CLOSE
Vic Jagger
Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Break Up After 6 Years

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After six years, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have broken up, and allegedly Jamie has moved on. There are rumors that Jamie was cheating on Katie, and has been spotted hanging out with a model Sela Vave. There have been reports that an unknown source Holmes heard talking about their breakup while out with friends.

She reportedly said, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

A source close couple, also confirmed that they broke up in May, right after they went to the Met Gala together.

They started dating in 2013, after Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced. The two were super private about their relationship for years. He even walked off, when asked about Homes during an interview last year. The two made their first appearance at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in 2018. Their first red carpet was at the Met Gala this year, but we will not be seeing them together at the Gala again.

Even though Jamie is very private with his love life, his new alleged boo has posted them together on her Instagram.

