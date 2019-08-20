Tracy Morgan Joins ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

As already been reported, Coming To America will have a sequel, including many familiar faces, will follow Akeem (Eddie Murphy) as he returns back to New York to find hist son and mold him to become his successor to the throne. Now Tracy Morgan has been added to the cast, and will play the uncle, a hustler named Reem whose sister (played by Leslie Jones), gave birth to the heir after a one night stand with Akeem.

Many familiar faces including in the cast is Kiki Layne who will play Akeem’s daughter; Wesley Snipes who will play General Izzi, a ruler of a nation bordering Prince Akeem’s home; along with Rick Ross and Teyana Taylor has been added. And let’s not forget the cast that will replaying their roles, Shari Headley, who played Lisa McDowell and Vanessa Bell Calloway who played Iman Izzi, and more original cast members will also return, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Paul Bates and John Amos.

