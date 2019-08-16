Jay-Z and Will Smith Bring New Series to ABC

Industry legends and cultural icons, Jay-Z and Will Smith, have joined forces with ABC bringing Women of the Moment – an anthology series following the civil rights movement told by the women behind it. The series will be written by The Handmaid’s Tale writer Marissa Jo Cerar.

The premier season is centered around Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley and is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson. Prior to her passing in 2003, Mamie Till-Mobley continuously fought to bring justice to her son’s name following his infamous murder in the Jim Crow South.

This won’t be Smith and Jay-Z’s first time working together. The duo paired up for 2014’s Annie and began developing the Emmett Till story with HBO in 2015. The project was eventually taken on by ABC and renamed Women of the Movement. There is not yet a release date for the series, but we’re hoping further details will be announced soon!

