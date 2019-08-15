Will Smith and Jay-Z Invest In The Airbnb Of Camping App

Jay-Z and Will Smith are two hardworking black men that know how to make money. They came up with an idea that will help you pitch a tent. The two rappers-turned-businessmen’ latest investment is different however will help many people that enjoy camping. Well so how many times are multi-millionaires ever seen relaxing by a bonfire? According to sources, Jay and Will invested in Hipcamp, “the Airbnb of camping.”

The app’s CEO, spoke out about the app saying, “I want to see a culture where people have a fundamentally different relationship with nature.”

Will’s managing partner said the something similar to the Hipcamp CEO’s sentiments on the great outdoors, “Spending more time outside has an undeniable, positive impact on people’s lives, and we’re so excited to support Hipcamp in their mission to get more people enjoying fresh air. As an organization, we’re all about improving lives through technology and we admire Hipcamp’s work to expand access to the outdoors and build community through nature.”

The app gives people who have huge outdoor space, on their property, a way to rent it out to campers. Will and Jay’s dollars from their Dreamers Venture Capital and Marcy Venture Partners funds is now being added to the $25 million Hipcamp, that was raised in their last fundraising efforts.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: