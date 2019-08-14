CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: I Try Not To Talk About Trump

People have been complaining that Russ talks  about Trump every day. He says he tries not to but he keeps giving him something to talk about. But, today Russ talks about Evangelists. They’re upset because Trump used the Lord’s name in vain twice last week. They say that’s where they draw the line, he’s gone too far now. not kids being locked in cages, not racism…but saying “God Damn.” These Evangelists have “stuck with this guy” and they are part of why Russ believes he will be re elected. But what he just can’t wrap his head around is why they still support this man who goes against everything they claim to believe.

 

Russ Rant: I Try Not To Talk About Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close