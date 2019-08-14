Wendy Williams says ‘The Show Will Be On Until I Say No’

Wendy Williams addressed reports that her show is ‘very likely’ to end after Season 11 and other reports that her show staff is looking for other jobs. Reports were on TheJasmineBrand, that the future of The Wendy Williams Show was rocky because of her health and personal situations, however, now sources exclusively tell lovebscott that the upcoming season 11 will be her last season. Wendy was asked to ease her fans minds, and continue her show,

She straight up told TMZ,

“The show will be on until I say no — and I’m not ready to go.”

During her season 10 finale, Wendy sounding very uncertain about the show’s future by saying, “Um, I’m not doing this show forever, but I certainly will be back for season 11.”

Of course she would say that, she has a season 11 to do….. she also speaks on her marriage, she said it fine and she wasn’t leaving her husband…but yeah we see how that turned out.

